Bhatti prods officials to shore up state revenue

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and State Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has asked the officials to find ways to increase the State revenues without putting any tax burden on the citizens.

The Minister held a review with the revenue generating wings and enquired about the progress in income generation this year. He already instructed the officials to attend the meeting with a specific plan on the issue of increasing revenue and suggested submitting a report on the implementation of the plans envisaged to increase State owned tax revenues. The commercial tax wing authorities have been asked to hold a special meeting and take necessary steps to prevent leakages in revenue generation.

Following the complaints of selling liquors at higher rates by violating the MRP Act, the Deputy CM asked the Excise officials to strengthen the Enforcement Department and take stringent action.

The officials of all revenue-generating wings are suggested to work in coordination to increase income and hold special joint meetings regularly. The officials of State Commercial Tax, Roads, and Buildings and other wing officials are advised to prepare a report to curb the illegal transport of sand and tax evasion. The Minister also asked the concerned authorities to take a quick decision on the pending sale of the houses constructed under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme and Housing Department after the completion of construction works. The senior officers have been asked to meet and submit a report as to what steps should be taken to increase the revenue from various revenue generating wings.

Special Chief Secretary to Finance Rama Krishna Rao, Principal Secretary Vikas Raj, Commercial Tax Principal Secretary Rizvi, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, Mining Secretary Surendra Mohan, CERP CEO Divya Deva Rajan, Housing Secretary Buddha Prakash, and others participated in the meeting.