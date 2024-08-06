Bhatti puts Madhira on devt path, lays foundation for Industrial Park

Madhira (Khammam): Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has announced that if youth came forward to set up industries, the government would get loans sanctioned for them, and provide all the required facilities.

The government is sanctioning Rs 20,000 crore interest free loans to women self-help groups every year. They may not have an idea where to invest the amount. Thus, the government itself will help prepare project reports for proposed industrial units or businesses, arrange bank loans and provide marketing facilities to encourage them in the industrial sector. A beginning for this programme has been made in Madhira constituency, Bhatti said.

The Deputy CM who laid foundation for the Yendapalli Industrial Park in Madhira constituency addressed a meeting on Monday. Noting that depending on agriculture alone would not be feasible when crises strike, he said that along with agriculture, industry and service sectors, too, should be developed for comprehensive development of the region.

There are many well-educated youth in villages and it is not possible for all to secure jobs. Thus, if the enterprising youth in villages show interest in setting up industries, the government is ready to extend all kinds of encouragement. This will also be good for the future of the nation, he observed.

The Deputy CM advised that those doing business in villages must develop their business in tune with changed circumstances in the society. “Our government will encourage those traders doing business in rural areas to get bank loans in time to develop further,” he assured Stating that setting up an industrial park in Madhira is a decades old dream, he said that Rs 44 crore has been allotted to Industrial Park that would come up in 55 acres.

He directed officials to invite tenders at the earliest for the Madhira Industrial Park and start the works speedily. The industrial park in Madhira should become a role model for the country. This should be developed in such a way that entrepreneurs and people from other areas should visit this industrial park. Bhatti also said that plots would be allotted to entrepreneurs at reasonable rates in the industrial park. Reservation would be provided to women along with SC, ST and BCs in the Industrial Park, he added.

Madhira is close to Capital of Andhra Pradesh State. Vijayawada-Nagpur and Devarapalli greenfield highways pass through Madhira constituency. These would serve as foundation pillars for development, he said, adding bypass roads required for expansion of Madhira town would also be laid. Many from Madhira are going to Khammam, Hyderabad, USA for education and employment. If integrated development is provided in Madhira, they all would settle here, he felt.