Bhatti seeks Centre’s help to tide over TG’s financial woes

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has sought the Union government’s help to overcome the financial challenges which are being faced by the State.

The Deputy CM met with Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and apprised her of the State‘s current economic condition and requested for the release of pending funds under AP Reorganization Act and others to the State. Bhatti said that he requested the Union Minister to reschedule the non-budgetary loans which were borrowed by the previous BRS government and release the funds under centrally sponsored schemes.

He said that the last government had borrowed Rs 31,795 crore at a high interest and put heavy burden on the State.

The Union Finance Minister was requested to reduce the interest rate on the loans and give relief to the state. The deputy CM brought 8 pending issues to the notice of Nirmala Sitharaman during the meeting.

It included the payment of power dues by Andhra Pradesh to Telangana and the release of long-pending grants to the backward districts of the State. The Union Minister assured that she would hold a meeting with State officials to resolve the pending issues soon, the deputy CM said.