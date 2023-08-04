Bhatti slams BRS over Assembly proceedings

Hyderabad: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka fumed that the opposition parties do not even know how many days the Telangana assembly meetings will be held. He criticised that the government was holding random meetings and they were not informed about the agenda in the assembly. Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday expressed extreme displeasure at the way the meetings were conducted. He lashed out at the ruling party saying that if the agenda is put on the table from time to time without giving information first, how can it be discussed.



The CLP leader expressed disappointment that the Speaker giving time to the opposition leaders during the question and answer session. He said that the questions and the answers are given by the leaders of the ruling party. Bhatti Vikramarka criticized that saying that the mic will be given only if the member's name is present for the question is a violation of the rights of the legislators.