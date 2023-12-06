Bhatti to be Dy CM and TPCC President?

Khammam: The recent announcement of TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy’s candidacy for the Chief Minister post has set the political stage abuzz with expectations. However, the developments indicate that senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the aspirant for the Chief Minister post, is poised to assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the upcoming cabinet.



Sources close to the matter have confirmed that Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s name has been finalised for the Deputy CM position, and in a unique turn of events, he also expresses the desire for the TPCC president post. If successful, Bhatti Vikramarka will hold two significant positions, marking a historic moment for Khammam.

This potential dual appointment draws parallels to Bhatti’s familial legacy, where his late brother, Mallu Anantha Ramulu, served as the APCC president in United AP. Although unsuccessful in his bid for the Chief Minister post at that time, Bhatti’s pursuit mirrors a historical recurrence in his family’s political journey.

The Madhira Constituency’s four-time MLA, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has carved a niche for himself, and if appointed Deputy Chief Minister, he would establish a record for Khammam district, as no leader from the region has held this position before.

Khammam, historically known for producing influential leaders like late Jalagam Vengal Rao and APCC president Mallu Ananth Ramulu, now awaits the potential ascension of Bhatti to the Deputy Chief Minister post. Meanwhile, Bhatti’s career trajectory, from serving as the director of Andhra Bank to holding positions as MLC and MLA, reflects his dedication and contribution to public service.

In another significant development, Khammam district is set to secure two ministerial posts. Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and TPCC campaign committee Co-Chairman Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, both instrumental in the party’s success in the recent elections, are expected to be appointed as ministers in the Congress government.

This trio of leaders, if confirmed in their respective roles, would mark a historical moment for Khammam, and the public eagerly anticipates their leadership.