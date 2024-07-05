Live
- Voting for presidential runoff commences in Iran
- Over 28,000 under evacuation orders as fast-moving wildfire expands in California
- Airtel denies data breach of 375 mn users, says desperate attempt to spoil firm’s reputation
- PM Modi congratulates Starmer after Labour Party's triumph in UK polls
- Researchers discover new T cells, genes related to immune disorders
- Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath have lost political ground: BJP MP Chief
- Maha govt tables Bill to prevent paper leaks with provisions of jail term, hefty fines
- Nikhil Kamath reunites with Aditya Narayan for the song 'Awargi'
- Two killed, 3 injured in multiple collisions in Patna
- Bhatti Vikramarka attends Pharmaceutical conference, announces plans for Pharma clusters
Just In
Bhatti Vikramarka attends Pharmaceutical conference, announces plans for Pharma clusters
Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka, highlighted the increasing pharma exports from Hyderabad to foreign countries during his address at the Indian Pharmaceutical Conference held at Hitex in the city.
Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka, highlighted the increasing pharma exports from Hyderabad to foreign countries during his address at the Indian Pharmaceutical Conference held at Hitex in the city. He announced plans to establish pharma clusters outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and introduce new policies in the power sector.
Minister Sridhar Babu who also participated emphasised Hyderabad's growing status as the center of the pharma sector, noting the significant exports being made both nationally and internationally. He assured investors of the government's commitment to providing necessary facilities and support, especially in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) where Hyderabad is making advancements.
Additionally, Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy praised the development of the ORR during the tenure of YSR and the influx of IT industries in Hyderabad. He called for the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and urged industrialists to contribute to the development of rural areas through corporate social responsibility (CSR).