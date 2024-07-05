Bhatti Vikramarka attends Pharmaceutical conference, announces plans for Pharma clusters

Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka, highlighted the increasing pharma exports from Hyderabad to foreign countries during his address at the Indian Pharmaceutical Conference held at Hitex in the city. He announced plans to establish pharma clusters outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and introduce new policies in the power sector.



Minister Sridhar Babu who also participated emphasised Hyderabad's growing status as the center of the pharma sector, noting the significant exports being made both nationally and internationally. He assured investors of the government's commitment to providing necessary facilities and support, especially in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) where Hyderabad is making advancements.

Additionally, Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy praised the development of the ORR during the tenure of YSR and the influx of IT industries in Hyderabad. He called for the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and urged industrialists to contribute to the development of rural areas through corporate social responsibility (CSR).