Bhatti Vikramarka gold medal instituted

Khammam: The STF teachers unions on behalf of CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka's wife and Amma Foundation founder Nandini Vikramarka and STF state general secretary Devarakona Saidhulu on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to SR&BGNR college principal Dr Md Zakeerullah.

It is to mention here that the amount will be given to the merit students of the college with Bahtti Vikramarka gold medal and the cash. This initiative was taken on birthday of the CLP leader and would continue in future. Alumni students MD Abad Ali,Dr. J Ramesh participated in the programme.