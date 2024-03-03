Bhatti Vikramarka lays foundation stone for BT Road in Rompimalla, emphasises on govt's initiatives

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government has filled 25,000 jobs in the last three months after coming to power. He laid the foundation stone for a BT Road in Rompimalla village on Friday. Speaking at the event, he criticized the previous BRS government for not fulfilling their promises during their 10-year tenure and praised the Congress government for quickly implementing their guarantees.

Vikramarka highlighted several key initiatives by the Congress government, such as the free bus transport scheme for women, increasing Rajiv Aarogyasri to 10 lakh rupees, providing affordable cooking gas cylinders to women, and offering free household electricity up to 200 units for eligible beneficiaries. He also mentioned the creation of 25 thousand new jobs in the state within three months of the Congress coming to power.

The Deputy CM emphasized the government's commitment to education, with plans to construct integrated residential school buildings and improve the quality of education to compete globally. He also announced interest-free loans for members of the DWACRA Women's Association and the conversion of lands in Endapalli Guttala for industrial use, with funds sanctioned for the construction of a BT road in the area.

Vikramarka stated that the Congress government's goal is to create wealth and distribute it to the people, promoting industrial development in Endapalli and providing potable irrigation water through the Jalimudi project. He also mentioned plans to develop Jalumudi project as a tourist destination and allocated funds for the construction of a BT Road in the area.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the government's focus on development and welfare, promising to continue working towards the progress of the state and its people.