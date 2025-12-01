Bhatti Vikramarka outlines roadmap for $3 trillion economy

Hyderabad: DeputyChief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu disclosed that the government has invited distinguished leaders and global achievers--individuals and institutions who have excelled in various sectors across India and around the world--to witness the unveiling of the Telangana Vision at the Global Summit on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday at Secretariat, Bhatti Vikramarka gave an insight of the ‘Telangana Rising -2047 Policy Document’ and Telangana Rising Global Summit’.

The government will be taking up celebrations in the state, starting from December 1 and ending on December 13. Vikramarka said, “Under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, we have collectively prepared the 'Telangana Rising 2047' summit roadmap. As part of the celebrations marking two years of the Congress government in Telangana, we are presenting this roadmap to the public."

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that the celebrations will begin on December 1 in Makthal, followed by an event in Kothagudem on December 2. On December 3, the programme will take place in Husnabad, with the next event scheduled for December 4 in Adilabad. Narsampet will host the celebrations on December 5, and the final event will be held in Devarakonda on December 6.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would participate as the chief guest at the celebrations. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs will also attend these celebrations.

On December 7, the celebrations will take place at the iconic Osmania University, where the Chief Minister will attend as the chief guest and lay the foundation for significant development projects on the campus.

He will also engage in discussions with intellectuals on key issues related to the education system. "On December 8 and 9, we will host the Global Summit at Future City. On December 8, we will showcase the governance achievements and development-welfare programmes implemented by the people's government during the past two years of Indiramma Rajyam."

“As part of the Telangana Rising 2047 Summit, on December 9, we will release a Vision Documentary outlining how Telangana will be transformed into a three-trillion-dollar economy and the development roadmap we plan to follow in the coming years,” said Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Deputy CM further said that the exhibition stalls set up for the Global Summit will be open to the public on December 11, 12, and 13. “As part of the Telangana Rising 2047 Summit celebrations, and to showcase Telangana to the world, we are inviting global football legend Lionel Messi to Hyderabad. A grand football match will be held on December 13 at the Uppal Stadium,” said Vikramarka.