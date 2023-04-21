Bhatti Vikramarka promises Indiramma Rajyam as his march enters Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Locals welcome senior Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka at Kalva Srirampur as his People's March entered Peddapalli on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering, the Congress leader said, "the padayatra was taken up to understand the difficulties and problems and fight for their solution. It is not for elections or for asking to vote for the Congress party. It aims aimed at welfare of the people of Telangana, to bring Indiramma Rajyam and address public's problems and provide welfare schemes to every poor. People are coming to share their problems."

In the padayatra which started from Bodh constituency of Adilabad, many problems and difficulties were brought to the light, Bhatti said. In Pedpadalli constituency too the difficulties and problems faced by the people have come to Congress party's attention, he added.

MLA Manohar Reddy who got elected by distributing money has not executed a single development work in Peddapalli constituency for 9 years. The MLA was selling natural resources and booking cases against those opposing him, he alleged.

Even a drop of water was not given for a single acre since 9 years; it shows how he deceived the people, Bhatti alleged.

It has been put in the election manifesto that additional one lakh acres will be irrigated for each constituency. But practically not even a single acre was irrigated, he said.

Bhatti said that Congress is credited with giving water to the last lands in this region. The wells and check dams built by the Congress party at that time are still intact. Manohar Reddy said he built 5 check dams but they were washed away in monsoon.

As soon as the Congress party comes to power, Rs 5 lakh will be given for building a house, gas cylinder price will be reduced to Rs 500. Just like Rythu Bandhu given to the farmers, Kooli Bandhu will be given to labourers, he promised

Loan waiver for farmers Rs 2 lakhs will be done simultaneously. Steps to ensure that the government pays the insurance premium for the quarry workers will be taken. Steps to provide two wheeler vehicles to handloom workers will be taken, he added.

District Congress president Raj Thakur, former MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao, Kisan Congress State chairman Anvesh Reddy, Ganta Ramulu Yadav, Prakas Rao, Lanka Saidaiah, Akbar Ali, Satish, MD Muneed, Annayya Goud, Ramesh, Mahesh, Srinivas, Bhupalli were present.