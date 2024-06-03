Bhongir: All set for counting of votes tomorrow

Bhongir: District Election Officer and Collector Hanamanth K Zendage said that all arrangements have been completed for Bhongir Lok Sabha election counting. He said on Sunday that counting for the 7 assembly segments of the Bhongir Parliament Constituency will be held on the 4th of this month at Aurora Engineering College, Bhongir.

The result of the candidate’s victory can be known by 4 pm, as 40 candidates including NOTA in the fray. Candidates should reach Counting Center by 6 am, he added.He clarified that sealed EVM strong rooms will be opened in front of candidates and agents.

Ibrahimpatnam constituency, which has the highest number of votes and 343 polling centers in the seven assembly segments under the parliament will be carried out in 20 tables, 18 rounds, So also for Munugodu counting of votes of 317 poling centers will be conducted in 18 tables, 18 rounds. Votes of 257 polling centers of Bhongir constituency will be carried out in14 tables, 19 rounds. Counting of votes of 311 polling centers of Nakrekal constituency will be conducted in 14 tables, 23 rounds,

Counting of Votes of 326 polling centers of Tungatuthi will be completed in 19 rounds. Counting of votes of 309 polling centers of Aler will be finished in 14 tables, 23 rounds. So also counting of votes of EVMs of 278 polling stations of Jangaon assembly will be done through 14 tables and 20 rounds , He explained

Counting of votes related to home voting and staff on duty will be done through 14 tables. Each table will have one supervisor, two assistants and Tahsildar level ARO. He said that there will be ARO for 14 tables. In addition to this, counting will be recorded through scanning in the ETPBS method in relation to service voters. The counting staff was trained twice and two observers, Robert Singh Kshetramayim, Md Ejaba Hussain will look into the counting processes.

As apart of the arrangements, duty passes were given to each of the counting staff and passes were given to one counting agent for each table.

He said that only those who have passes will have access to the courting hall.He stated that postal ballot and EVM ballot counting will start at 8.00 am. DCP Rajesh Chandra said that three-tier security arrangements have been made for counting in Arora College.He said that 144 restrictions will be in force at the counting center.At each strong room there will be CRPF security personnel as well as state armed personnel, AR force and civil force.