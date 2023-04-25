Bhongir: BJP's game of hate won't be successful in TS says Jagadish Reddy

Bhongir: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has accused the BJP of trying to gain political mileage by creating division among the people.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the stall of 'Our products- our honor sales centre' set up on Bhuvanagiri Collectorate premises.

Jagadish said that it has become a habit of the BJP to incite communal hatred and spend the day. The country is being run by one or two investors instead of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he mocked. He said that Modi is destroying the country for the selfish benefit of investors.

The BJP's game will not be successful in Telangana. People of Telangana do not believe in a party like BJP. He called BJP as Jhuta ( liar ) party. The Minister added that the country has gone back 30 years because of the BJP. 35 percent of the people in the country are suffering from hunger, Modi should be ashamed of this, he said. He added that the BJP will lose even its three MLA seats in the state in the upcoming elections as the people are ready to teach a lesson to the saffron party. BJP must realise that Telangana people are behind CM KCR, Jagadish said.

Collector Pamela Satpathy, Government Whip Sunitha, MLA Gadhari Kishore Kumar, MLA P. Shekhar Reddy, District Library Chairman Jadala Amarender Goud, District Rythu Bandhu Samiti president Kolupula Amarender and others were present on the participated in this program.