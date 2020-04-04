Bhongir: Excise police arrest belt shop owner

Bhongir: The Excise police have seized liquor bottles in Tangutur village of Aler mandal on Friday.

According to Excise CI Madhava Rao, the excise police raided the house of Yesu Rushi in the village and seized 17 beer bottles and four half whisky bottles and filed a case on him under 34 (A) of Telangana Excise Act.

It may be noted here that the belt shop organiser Yesu Rushi is the husband of Gram Panchayat ward member of Tangutur village.

It seems that taking advantage of the lockdown, the belt shop owners of Bhongir district are filling their pockets by selling liquor discreetly at a higher price.

As per reliable sources, liquor is easily available in the villages of Janagaon, Kotualpuram , Sarvel, Vavillapalli, Mallareddy Gudem and in 10 Thandas in Narayanapur mandal.