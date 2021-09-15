Bhongir: Food Safety Act review meet held

Bhongir: State Food Safety Commission chairman K Tirumal Reddy on Wednesday stated that consumption of quality food by everyone is a primary aim of the Food Safety Act.

Reviewing the implementation of the Food Safety Act in the district at a meeting of people's representatives and district officials, Reddy stressed the need for creating awareness among the people on the Act on their rights. Stating that the Act clearly stipulates nutrient food and quantity for intake by pregnant women and children, he informed that the objective of the Act would be achieved only if it was fully enforced.

He advised district administration to set up food safety vigilance committees in the district. He urged that the schemes of the central and the state governments be popularised among the people.

He recalled the directive of the Supreme Court to all state governments to enforce the Food Safety Act without fail. There are provisions to protect the rights of the people with regard to right to have qualitative food, he noted.

He said the district vigilance committee should hold meetings regularly under the chairmanship of the Collector at the district level and under the sarpanch at the village level. Social audits should be conducted on mid-day meal schemes and action should be taken against erring officials for any improper enforcement of the Act. ZP Chairman Aliminati Sandeep Reddy, Commission Member B. Bharathi, District Additional Collector D Srinivas Reddy, MPPs, tehsildars, district officials participated in the meeting.