Bhongir girl scores highest GP in BSc

Bhongir: A farmer's daughter scored highest GP in BSc and also bagged three medals in Soil Science and Agronomy from Professor Jaya Shankar Agriculture University in Hyderabad.

Komatireddy Bhargavi of Nemarugomula village of Bibi Nagar mandal is the daughter of a farmer Komatireddy Gopal Reddy. Her mother Vijaya is a homemaker.

She received the medals from NABARD Chairman of Mumbai GR Chintala during the graduation ceremony held at university campus on Thursday. Earlier, Bhargavi bagged 16th rank in ICAR results at State level.