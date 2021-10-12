Bhongir: Girls exhorted to be brave & confident

Bhongir: District Collector Pamela Satpathy on Monday stated that women were at the forefront of all fields and even venturing out in space. She participated as the chief guest in the International Girls' Day function organised by the district women and child welfare department at Ravi Bhadrareddy Function Hall her.

On the occasion, the Collector exhorted girls that the future was in their hands. They should be strong and strive to prosper on their own, not waiting for anyone to help them out in difficult times. She advised them to keep off the pernicious social media. She also advised parents to avoid gender discrimination at home by treating sons and daughters equally.

The Collector asked school managements to instill awareness in children, especially girls, on good touch and bad touch. During the programme, 18 talented girls were felicitated by crowning them.

Additional Collector (Local bodies) Deepak Tiwari , ACP Venkat Reddy , ICDS PD Krishna Veni, Municipal Chairman Anjaneyulu, MPP Nirmala, ZPTC Mallaiah, District Child Welfare Committee Chairman Bandari Jayasri, District Child Protection Official Saidulu and others participated.