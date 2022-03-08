Bhongir: Govt to pay Rs 5 Lakh to labourers run over by RTC bus

Bhongir: The district administration has agreed to provide compensation to bereaved family members of RTC bus hit labourers incident that took place in Aler constituency in the district on Sunday. The officials took this step after Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took up protest along with the dead body and kin of the victims on Hyderabad-Warangal highway on Monday.

He not only helped the bereaved family members personally by providing Rs 1 lakh to each victim family and provided justice to them from the government and in getting compensation from the garden contractor.

Responding to MP Komatireddy 's dhrana, Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy, RDO Bhupal Reddy rushed to the dharna spot and interacted with MP. The duo officials announced Rs 5 lakh from government side to every bereaved family who lost their loved ones in the accident caused by the RTC bus and assured compensation payment within three days, at the same time, the garden contractor, who engaged the labourer for gardening works on the mean of the road announced to provide Rs 2.5 lakh to each bereaved family at the earliest. Traffic was stalled for 5 kms on Hyderabad- Warangal highway due to MP Komatireddy's protest.

Meanwhile, Congress ZPTC from Aler, former MLA K Nagesh along with BJP district president Shyam Sunder conducted dharna at the same venue before MP Komatireddy's protest.