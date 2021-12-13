  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Bhongir: Man attempts self-immolation in front of district collector office

Bhongir: Man attempts self-immolation in front of district collector office
x

Bhongir: Man attempts self-immolation in front of district collector office

Highlights

A man created a ruckus in front of district collector's office in Bhongir by attempting to commit suicide by setting himself on fire. However, the staff at the collector office intervened and foiled his attempt.

A man created a ruckus in front of district collector's office in Bhongir by attempting to commit suicide by setting himself on fire. However, the staff at the collector office intervened and foiled his attempt.

The man was identified as Budige Mahesh. Budige Mahesh said that his father Uppalaiah purchased four acres of land 20 years ago for Rs 6,000 at Kolanupaka of Alair mandal and has not yet received his pattadar passbook.

He said that he was depressed over not providing the passbook and resorted to the extreme step. Additional collector Srinivas Reddy assured the victim to resolve his issue.

Meanwhile, the staff at the office poured water on Mahesh as he doused himself with petrol.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X