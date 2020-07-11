Bhongir: Man ends life days after daughter's murder

Bhongir: Depressed over the murder of his 5-year-old daughter Aadya, his father S Kalyan Rao committed suicide by jumping under a train near Bhongir railway station on Saturday.



It should be reminded here that Suraneni Kalyan Rao worked as village secretary in Athmakur (M) mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district and lived with his wife Anusha and daughter at Ismailkhanguda village in Ghatkesar town. Anusha started friendship with Karunakar through Facebook and became intimate with him for the past few months. She started neglecting Karunakar, after befriending one Rajashekar through

Facebook. Karunakar went to Anusha's house on July 2 and became furious after seeing Rajashekar in her house

and killing her daughter by slitting her throat with surgical blade. Kalyan Rao reportedly became upset after his daughter's murder and wife's misconduct and committed suicide.