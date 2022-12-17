Bhongir MP’s meeting with Modi raises political heat in State

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi has raised political heat in the State. Reddy met Modi and submitted a memorandum requesting to upgrade the Hyderabad- Vijayawada national highway into six lanes and to complete all pending highway projects in the jurisdiction of his Lok Sabha segment.

Political circles said that Reddy made up his mind to quit the Congress and shift loyalties to the saffron party soon. The MP's younger brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has already joined BJP and contested unsuccessfully from Munugodu constituency in the recent by- election.

Venkat Reddy, also holding the post of Congress star campaigner, was staying away from the party activities in the State. He had supported his brother in the by-election.

Leaders said the senior Congress leader decided to join the BJP. It was the main reason he met Modi and held one-on-one talks for more than 20 minutes. "It is rare that Modi meets other party MPs for more than 20 minutes. The duo discussed political issues and the chances of BJP winning in the State assembly elections", a senior leader said.

Leaders also said Venkat Reddy is expecting a key post in BJP and assured Modi of strengthening the party in Telangana before the elections if he is given priority.

Reddy has already held meetings with his followers and well-wishers and sought their opinion on his future plans.