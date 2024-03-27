Live
Bhongir: Wine shop robbery offenders nabbed
Bhongir: In a statement to the media on Tuesday, DCP Rajesh Chandra informed that four persons have been arrested in the Turkapalli wine shop robbery case and are being remanded.
He shared the details during a press meet at the Bhongir DCP office.
Chandra informed that as much as Rs 2.04 lakhs in cash and two motorbikes were seized from the accused.
