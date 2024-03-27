  • Menu
Bhongir: Wine shop robbery offenders nabbed

Bhongir zone DCP Rajesh Chandra addressing the media on Tuesday
Highlights

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, DCP Rajesh Chandra informed that four persons have been arrested in the Turkapalli wine shop robbery case and are being remanded.

He shared the details during a press meet at the Bhongir DCP office.

Chandra informed that as much as Rs 2.04 lakhs in cash and two motorbikes were seized from the accused.

