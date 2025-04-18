Live
Bhu Bharathi will play key role in resolution of land disputes
Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu creates awareness on the web portal
Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that the new Bhu Bharati portal introduced by the State government will play a key role in the permanent resolution of land disputes.
Awareness seminars were held for farmers on Thursday in Kammarpally and Mortad mandals and Battapur of Ergatla mandal on the new Bhu Bharati portal. The Collector participated in these seminars and explained in detail the features of the Bhu Bharati portal through a power point presentation and provided awareness to the farmers.
He explained that the government has brought this new ROR Act by incorporating many new aspects to provide full ownership rights to the lands belonging to the farmers without any scope for disputes. He suggested that this new ROR Act will help in securing land rights, speedy resolution of land issues, and a historic change for the benefit of farmers, and that farmers’ lands will be assured.