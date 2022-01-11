Bhudan Pochampally: Gram Panchayat slaps fine of Rs 5000 on goats for eating saplings

Bhudan Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhongir): Goats were punished with fine on the charges of eating the saplings planted along the road under Haritha Haram and at Palle Prakruthi Vanam. This incident took place at Jalalpuram village of Bhoodan Pochampally mandal in the district, on Monday.

According to panchayat secretary Rajasekhar, saplings were planted along the roads in the village and at Palle Prakruthi Vanam under Haritha Haram programme.

However, the goats of some villagers have been eating the saplings frequently. To put end to this issue, it was decided to impose a penalty of Rs 500 per plant if a sapling was removed or eaten by a cattle of villagers. This resolution was made in a Grama sabha that was held in the month of September, 2021.

Meanwhile, goats of Shapaka Jangamma of the village ate 10 plants which includes saplings planted along the roads of the village and planted in Palle Prakruthi Vanam on Monday.

The staff of the gram panchayat caught the respective goats and tethered them on the premises of gram panchayat. They imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for eating 10 plants and the receipt of fine was tied to the neck of goats. Authorities informed that the goat owner to pay the fine and take away the goats.

Also, staff of GP complained to the local police station and urged police to file a case against the cattle owners as they did not change their habit despite being warned several times in the past.