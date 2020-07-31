Bhupalpally: District Collector Abdul Azeem directs R&B to speed up road works

Bhupalpally: Efforts are on to complete the construction of roads and bridges, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally District Collector Abdul Azeem said.



The collector who extensively inspected civil works carried by the government in Palimela mandal told the R&B officials to speed up the works of the bridge near Venkanna vagu (stream). The Collector who waded through the Venkanna vagu waters travelled to Modedu village on a motorcycle. Referring to the ordeals of the locals, he directed the R&B EE Venkatesh to expedite the road and bridge works.

The Collector who gave a patient hearing to the problems of the tribals instructed the Tahsildar Manjula to convene the Gram Sabha and told Tahsildar to identify the Podu farmers to ensure their rights. Modela and Palimela Sarpanches Sidam Nagaiah and Juvvaji Pushpalatha and MPDO Surender were among others present.