Bhupalpally: Revanth slams TRS govt for apathy

Bhupalpally: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has turned Telangana into a graveyard, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said. Addressing a huge crowd after inviting Gandra Satyanarayana Rao aka Sathenna to the party fold here on Thursday, he said that the government was overriding the rights of Singareni workers. He said that open cast mining has been wreaking havoc in Bhupalpally, Adilabad and Khammam districts by polluting the natural resources.

Although TRS came to power twice in succession, KCR and his son KTR did nothing for the State. Moreover, they failed to protect the rights of the people, he added.

"It appears like that more than 1,200 youth sacrificed their lives to help KCR and his family members enjoy the plump posts besides allowing them to loot the State," Revanth Reddy said. KCR, who time and again said that TRS' agenda is akin to that of Naxalites', needs to explain how he defends himself while allowing his family members to statehood fruits.

Referring to the plight of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, he said that KCR named it after Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar, but the situation in the region is pathetic. The district headquarters didn't even have basic facilities, he added. Although hundreds of sand lorries move in the region, the government is yet to construct a by-pass road, Revanth Reddy said.

Terming Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy a swindler, he said the MLA joined the TRS to protect his businesses and to make his wife Warangal Zilla Parishad chairperson. The MLA, whose focus is on sand mining in Godavari river, will never do justice to the people.

"I am pretty confident that Congress will win the Bhupalpally seat hands down in the 2023 Assembly elections," Revanth Reddy said. Earlier, the Congress workers took part in a huge rally. Former MP Madhu Yashki Goud, Mulugu MLA Seethakka and Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy were among others present.