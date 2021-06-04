Bhupalpally: Tribals opt for forest isolation!

Bhupalpally: The woods in which they live have become an isolation centre for 34 residents of Yatnaram village under Maha Mutharam mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, who tested positive for Covid-19. While the reports suggest that there are at least 34 persons contracted coronavirus in Yatnaram village, nearly 260 kilometers northeast of Hyderabad, the version of the medical officials is different. All of them were down with coronavirus in the last three days, it's learnt. With an intention not to harm the others in their families, the patients voluntarily came out of their residences and erected tents in the nearby forest region for isolation. The medical officials said that they have arranged an isolation centre in the government primary school under the supervision of Dr Gopinath.

Against this backdrop on Thursday, the mandal special officer Sudheer Kumar, tahsildar Sathish, MPDO P Anjaneyulu and medical officer Dr Gopinath reached out to the Covid-19 patients and convinced them to stay in the isolation centre. The officials also made arrangements for their treatment, besides providing them food.

The village is marked as a containment zone.

Denying the rumours, DM&HO Dr Sudhar Singh told The Hans India, "We have conducted coronavirus tests in the village and put up all the 18 persons who tested positive at the isolation centre. Some of the patients stayed out in the nearby forest area voluntarily. We brought them back to the isolation centre."