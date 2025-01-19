Bidar ATM heist: Cops track auto driver to nab 2 suspects

Hyderabad: The City police tracked down the auto rickshaw driver who had dropped the two suspects in Bidar ATM heist case in Karnataka at a bus station. Police found the suspects got into another auto at Secunderabad station and went towards Suchitra. The suspects fired at manager of a travel agency at Afzalgunj before escaping on Thursday.

Police said that the auto rickshaw driver is being questioned to gather more details about the movements of the suspects and the conversation between those two persons he might have overheard. The police were searching for leads in tracking down the suspects.

The two persons who are suspected to have committed heist in Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka on Thursday morning had shot dead two persons including a security guard and looted Rs. 93 lakhs.

The duo escaped after committing the heist in Bidar on a bike. They moved out of the district and abandoned the bike somewhere and took a bus to reach MGBS Hyderabad. The police during investigation found the suspects after reaching the city got down from the bus at MGBS and booked tickets at Roshan Travels at Afzalgunj for Raipur. One of them brought luggage bags and they stashed the cash in the bags.

When both the suspects got into the bus, the manager Jahangir, found cash in the bag and inquired with the suspects about it when one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and shot at him.

The duo then rushed out of the bus and fled in an auto rickshaw towards Secunderabad.

The suspects did not board a train at Secunderabad and went in another auto rickshaw towards Medchal. They also managed to buy some new pairs of clothes and bags. The police reportedly found a trolley bag at Trimulgherry and verifying whether it belonged to the suspects. The police teams have already fanned across the country to gather details and nab the suspects.