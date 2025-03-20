Big funds to pour into State irrigation sector

Hyderabad: The Irrigation wing has got substantial funds in the new financial year to complete all the pending projects. Palamuru Rangareddy lift scheme works will be expedited along with revival of some canals under Musi project. Government has proposed an allocation of Rs 23,373 crore for irrigation in the new financial year.

As part of S Jaipal Reddy Palamuru RangaReddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, the state Government will take up the construction of K P Laxmi Devi palli reservoir. The government has granted administrative approval for the revitalisation of the Bunadigani Canal under the Musi Project, with an allocated budget of Rs 266.65 crore. These funds will be utilised for the comprehensive restoration and modernization of the Bunadigani Canal, along with the Pillayipally and Dharmareddypally Canals in Yadadri district, optimising water distribution and boosting agricultural productivity, ensuring long-term benefits for farmers.

To ensure the timely completion of all pending irrigation projects across the state, the government developed a strategic plan, prioritising them into Category A and B based on urgency and impact. The government’s primary goal is to bring maximum agricultural land under cultivation with minimal expenditure.

As part of this effort, the state government launched the Udaya Samudram– Brahmana Velamala Lift Irrigation Project to provide water to drought-prone areas in Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. This project will lift 6.70 TMC of water from the Udaya Samudram Balancing Reservoir to the Brahmana Velamala Balancing Reservoir. Once completed, this project will irrigate one lakh acres across 94 villages and supply safe drinking water to 107 villages affected by fluoride contamination, significantly improving both agricultural productivity and public health.