Big relief for farmers: Rs 37,952 cr fertiliser subsidy announced

Hyderabad: To safeguard farmers from rising global fertilizer prices, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a Rs 37,952 crore Nutrient-Based Subsidy for the 2025–26 Rabi season. The decision, taken in the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to ease the financial strain on fertilizer manufacturing companies and ensure an uninterrupted supply to farmers.

Hailing the decision, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, said on Tuesday that the move emphasises the government’s commitment to farmer welfare over the past 11 years.

The subsidy will apply to 28 NPKS complex fertilisers, including Di-Ammonium Phosphate Mono-Ammonium Phosphate , Muriate of Potash, Triple Super Phosphate, Single Super Phosphate, Potash Derived Molasses , and Aluminum Sulphate .

Despite global price hikesespecially a 25 per cent rise in input costs between March and July 2025the Centre has ensured that farmers continue to receive DAP at Rs 1,350 per 50-kg bag. The phased release of funds under NBS will prevent this burden from falling on manufacturers.

Minister Reddy highlighted the Modi government’s proactive measures during crises like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, which ensured fertilizer availability nationwide. Telangana farmers have notably benefited, with 10.28 lakh metric tons of urea supplied for the 2025 Kharif seasonexceeding the demand of 9.8 lakh metric tons.

Additionally, the revival of Ramagundam Fertilizer Corporation Limited in Telangana marks a significant milestone. After a synthetic gas leak halted production on August 14, expert intervention led to its restart on October 2. With 90 per cent of its 3,850 metric tons daily capacity operational, 45 per cent of output is allocated to Telangana farmers.

Kishan Reddy expressed gratitude to RFCL workers and reaffirmed the Centre’s resolve to ensure fertilizer security across India. “This decision reflects our unwavering commitment to farmers and national agricultural resilience,” he stated.