Big setback to BRS as State movement leader joins Cong

Warangal: In a major setback to the BRS, Rahimunnisa Begum, who actively participated in the Telangana agitation, joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Warangal Parliament in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi and Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday.

A whopping 153 cases foisted on her during the Telangana Movement indicate Rahimunnisa’s commitment and passion towards the separate State. She breathed fire during the statehood agitation along with the likes of Syed Waliullah Khadri, the then chairman of Telangana Students Joint Action Committee (TSJAC), Warangal, K Vasudeva Reddy, Sadu Rajesh, J Ramesh, D Saraiah, Devoji Naik and others.

“After coming to power the BRS/TRS leadership ignored the statehood agitators.

The leaders who never participated and opposed the Telangana Movement made merry in the KCR Government. On the other hand, a minority leader like me is still facing the cases,” Rahimunnisa said.

It may be recalled here that Rahimunnisa created flutter at the photo exhibition of Telangana Movement at the Deksha Diwas programme organised by the BRS leaders in Hanumakonda last year. She accused the BRS leaders of deliberately not displaying her photos that depict her participation in the statehood agitation.

Md Nazima Begum, Md Nizamuddin, Md Sabir, Md Samir and others also joined the Congress along with Rahimunnisa. Minority Cell chairman Mirza Azeezulla Beig, minority leaders Md Ayub, Md Abdul Bakhi, Md Ibrahim and Md Azhar were present.