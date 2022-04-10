Bike racings, stunts held in Hyderabad, few youths detained

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have taken a few youths into custody for allegedly holding bike racing and performing stunts on the roads during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. The bike racing was organised at cyberabad, Chadhar Ghat, Madannapet and other areas. These roads are the busy ones where bike racing are not permitted. The public was frightened by the bike racing and stunts on the main roads.

With this, the public seems to have alerted the police about the racing and stunts on the main roads. The police rushed to different spots where these racings and stunts were held illegally. The police analyzing the CCTV footage of different areas where these stunts are held took the youth into custody. The parents were called to the police stations and were counseled.

The public is urging the police to monitor the situations on the roads at night times and stop bike racing and stunts. They also raised concerns that there will be many chances of road mishaps either to the one who is doing the bike racing or to the commuters passing through that road. However, it is not yet confirmed whether any cases are registered on the youth. The police have been urging the youth not to hold bike racings or perform stunts on the roads which will cause inconvenience to the other commuters. Police have also warned that strict action will be taken against those holding bike racing or performing stunts.