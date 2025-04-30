Bingidoddi Village Unites to Install Ambedkar Statue After Desecration Incident Spurs Outrage

Gadwal: In response to a deeply hurtful act of desecration, the residents of Bingidoddi village have come together with unity and resolve to honor the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by installing his statue in the village. This collective decision follows a recent incident where mud was thrown at a flex banner of Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution – an act that has drawn widespread condemnation.

The incident, which occurred last week, was met with immediate outrage from villagers and activists alike. Members of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), along with local youth and elders from all communities, joined hands to file a complaint at the local police station. MRPS leaders, including Aiza Raju Madiga, Konkala Bhimanna Madiga, Minor Babu Madiga, and Balgery Esanna Madiga, strongly denounced the act and expressed the community’s pain.

“This is not just an insult to Ambedkar, it is an insult to our entire village,” said the residents in a united statement. Currently, Bingidoddi village does not have a statue of Dr. Ambedkar. In light of the incident, the villagers unanimously resolved to correct this by establishing a statue of the revered leader.

In a recent gram sabha, the villagers agreed to select a suitable location within three to four days and to perform a formal bhoomi pooja (groundbreaking ceremony) before proceeding with the statue installation. The villagers promised to pay grand tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, reaffirming their commitment to equality and social justice.

MRPS leaders expressed concern that such incidents could sow division in a community that has always lived in harmony. “We urge everyone not to let mischief-makers divide us. We stand with your village’s decision and support your efforts to preserve unity and respect,” said MRPS representatives during the meeting.

The decision and future plans were shared in the presence of local law enforcement officers, including Aiza Sub-Inspector and Shanti Nagar Circle Inspector Tata Babu. CI Tata Babu emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony and warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to create discord or repeat such disrespectful acts.

The meeting saw participation from all sections of the village society – youth, elders, and social group leaders – symbolizing a strong and unified stand against disrespect, while ensuring that the memory and values of Dr. Ambedkar are upheld with dignity and honor.