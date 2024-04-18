Biomining technology for cleaning up Solipur dumpyard: Shadnagar MLA

Rangareddy: In response to the pressing issues surrounding the Solipur Garbage Dumping Yard in Shadnagar Municipality, MLA Veerlapalli Shankar has announced immediate actions to mitigate the problem.

During a media conference held on Wednesday, MLA Shankar highlighted the significant hardships endured by residents of surrounding villages due to the presence of the Solipur dumping yard. He attributed these challenges to the negligence of the previous administration but assured swift action to rectify the situation. Central to the remediation efforts is the installation of biomining machines aimed at permanently resolving the waste disposal issues.

Explaining the concept of biomining, Shankar emphasised its effectiveness in separating urban wet and dry waste, thereby facilitating the cleanup of legacy dump sites. He underscored the importance of this process in alleviating the burden on local communities grappling with the adverse effects of dump yards situated in their vicinity.

Local councillor Krishnaveni affirmed the site inspection conducted under the leadership of community leader Srisailam Goud, indicating progress towards the establishment of the biomining unit.

MLA Shankar outlined the operational capacity of the machine, which is capable of cleaning 50 tons of garbage per day with an investment of Rs. 2.5 crore. He further disclosed plans to relocate the unit within the next six to nine months.