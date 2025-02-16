  • Menu
Bird Flu Fear Hits Chicken Sales in Telangana, Prices Drop Below Rs 200 Per Kg

The impact of bird flu concerns has significantly affected chicken sales in Telangana, with a drastic 70% decline reported across the state

Hyderabad: The impact of bird flu concerns has significantly affected chicken sales in Telangana, with a drastic 70% decline reported across the state. As a result, chicken prices have plummeted, now selling for less than ₹200 per kilogram.

Despite the growing fears, Telangana has not yet recorded any confirmed cases of bird flu. However, a recent incident in Nalgonda district, where dead chickens were allegedly dumped in a lake, has raised concerns. The Animal Husbandry Department has launched an inquiry into the matter.

With the sharp decline in chicken consumption, there has been a notable increase in the sales of mutton and fish, as consumers shift to alternative protein sources. Meat traders and vendors report a significant surge in demand for these products.

Officials have urged the public not to panic and assured that strict monitoring is in place to prevent any outbreak in the state.

