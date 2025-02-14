  • Menu
‘Biryani vs Pulao’ prog held at KIMS

Highlights

‘Biryani vs Pulao’ programme was organized at KIMS De-gree and PG College and KIMS Hotel Management Col-lege under the auspices of Telangana State Chef Association.

Karimnagar: ‘Biryani vs Pulao’ programme was organized at KIMS De-gree and PG College and KIMS Hotel Management Col-lege under the auspices of Telangana State Chef Association.

Around 200 varieties of biryani and pulao dishes were prepared and brought by the students in this pro-gramme. Besides KIMS institutes, students from various colleges in Karimnagar town participated in this pro-gramme. Afiyamahan won the first place, J.Shivasai came second, and V. Rahul came third in the this programme.

A participation certificate was given to each student. KIMS Group of Institutions chairman Dr P Ravinder Rao, vice chairman Saketh Rama Rao, Telangana State Chef Association members chef Naveen, general secretary Rijwan, executive member Sonali, Janardhan, Amith, Gourav, Pavan, Arun, Venkat, Steve and KIMS Group of institutions principals B. Arjun Rao, Goutham, Krish-namohan participated.

More On
