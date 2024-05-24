BJLP leader reiterates allegations of corruption in paddy procurement

Hyderabad : TS BJLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Thursday lashed out at Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy for shying away from answering the questions he posed on paddy procurement.

Addressing the media, he asked whether filing complaints with the police and registering cases is the new norm under the Congress government for raising issues as an Opposition leader? Reiterating that he was prepared for a debate on corruption and irregularities in the Civil Supplies department, he demanded the government to probe corruption in the department by a retired HC judge as it was done in the case of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.



Taking on the minister, he said Reddy seemed to have no answer to his question and fielding officials to make statements on the issues he had raised. Maheshwar Reddy said the government is washing away its hands by slapping cases instead of clarifying how the irregularities will be rectified. He claimed that corruption and irregularities in the department were raised as a responsible people's representative.



"Answers to this won't be found by slapping cases and giving official statements." He said the government had appointed a committee on January 25 to prepare the guidelines and modalities. The same day, guidelines were issued, and a global tender was floated. ‘How did all this happen in a single day?" Another set of guidelines was also prepared for paddy procurement.



Reddy claimed some contractors had come from Punjab and Haryana for submitting tenders. However, they were reportedly shunned by officials. He alleged with the poll code in force "A meeting was held on April 18 in Jalasaudha with rice millers to reach an understanding."



Reiterating that he was not interested in singling out and cornering a person, Reddy said it was his responsibility to raise issues as BJLP leader. He demanded to know whether Rs 216 additional sum per quintal was collected from millers He asked how the millers would reach the target when allocations were made over their milling capacity. He alleged that the millers had offered to give rice.



However, they were threatened and asked to pay money. Reddy said he was prepared to face any consequences but would not be deterred from raising issues. He asked whether details of underhand dealings in Jalasaudha should be made public?



He pointed out that the tender norms stipulate lifting of stocks by May 23; millers will be put on blacklist for failing to meet the deadline. He asked why no action was initiated and extensions were given even after the deadline.



Reddy said about 1.59 lakh MT rice have been sold at Rs 2,259/quintal. Then what is the need to procure fine rice at Rs 5,700 in the name of mid-day meal and hostel students? He asked why rice was sold at a lower price and proceeded at a higher price again?

