BJP accuses KCR of cheating Dalits

Shadnagar: Bharatiya Janata Party zonal working committee meeting was held on Wednesday, which was presided over by party Kondurgumandal president Komarabanda Srisailam. Speaking on the occasion, party Shadnagar in-charge Sri Vardhan Reddy, who attended as chief guest, alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was continuing his autocratic rule in Telangana and has been cheating Dalits.

He said that as per the promise made by the Chief Minister,the government should waive crop loans of all farmers in the State. Adding that the BJP would launch a movement against CM's unfulfilled promises, he said that every activist should strive to solve public issues and make sure that all the Central government's welfare schemes reach the eligible and needy.

Party senior leaders AndeBabaiah, Bhupal Chary, BJP district KisanMorcha leader Shiva Reddy, district executive committee member ChittemLaxmikanth Reddy, general secretary Karukonda Sudhakar, district leaders Satyam, Boya Shankar, Prabhu Lingam Patel and Boya Ashok and others were present.