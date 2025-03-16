BJP Accuses Telangana Government of Financial Mismanagement and Corruption

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, alleging that it is just as “corrupt” as its predecessor, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government under K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office, he accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s administration of pushing Telangana further into debt while failing to fulfil pre-election promises.

According to Kishan Reddy, the Congress government has borrowed heavily to sustain its welfare schemes, adding ₹1.50 lakh crore to the state's financial burden over the past 15 months. He argued that instead of providing relief to the people, the administration has continued practices such as illegal land sales, sand mining irregularities, and liquor-related scams, mirroring the governance of the previous regime. “What is the difference between the two governments? How have the people benefitted? Where is the action plan for implementing the promised guarantees?” he questioned.

BJP’s Stand on Delimitation and Language Policy

The BJP leader also addressed the ongoing debate over the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that there is no objection to an all-party discussion but criticising the Congress and DMK for allegedly misleading the public. He clarified that the delimitation process can only proceed after the national census and that the existing Delimitation Act, introduced by the Congress-led UPA in 2009, would be adhered to.

Kishan Reddy further accused the DMK and Congress of using the issue to divert attention from their own governance failures, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where he claimed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s administration is facing growing dissatisfaction over corruption, high taxes, and rising power tariffs. He dismissed allegations against the Modi government regarding the imposition of Hindi, arguing that the three-language policy has long been in place and that the Centre remains committed to promoting regional languages, including Tamil.

With Telangana’s political landscape becoming increasingly polarised, the BJP’s sharp criticism of the Congress government signals an intensifying battle ahead of future elections, as parties seek to assert their positions on governance, financial policies, and linguistic identity.