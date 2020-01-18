BJP accuses TRS govt of diverting Central govt funds

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP President Dr K Laxman on Friday accused the TRS government of diverting central funds allotted for development of municipalities and other purposes in the State.

Addressing the municipal elections campaign at various places the State, he said the Center released Rs 1,030 crore every year for taking up developmental works in all municipalities in Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government released Rs 6,000 crore during the last six years for the purpose. But the State government failed to utilise it and diverted the funds for other purposes, he alleged.

Listing out various welfare and development schemes initiated by the Modi government, Laxman alleged that the State government failed to provide houses to poor people as it is not ready to construct houses sanctioned under "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana" to construct in all municipalities.

The Central government sanctioned 20 lakh houses in all municipalities and also released funds under this scheme, he said, adding that the State government even collected 2.42 lakh applications under the scheme which were yet to be sent to Delhi. He alleged that the KCR government is deceiving people in the name of the double bedroom.

Laxman alleged that KCR indulged in hampering the development of the State by not releasing matching funds for the Central government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and other schemes.

He said the TRS government also failed to implement Central schemes like Ayusman Bharat which is most beneficial to the poor. He said efforts would be made to implement Ayusman Bharat scheme if BJP comes to power in municipalities. Every insured person under this scheme would be provided Rs 5 lakh worth treatment in corporate hospitals.

Laxman on Friday toured seven municipalities_Bhoothpur, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Makthal, Amarchintha, Atmakur, Kothakota_ and participated in the election campaign in support of the party candidates.