BJP activists held in Karimnagar for protests condemning Bandi Sanjay's arrest

BJP activists turned up in a huge number to the police training centre in Karimnagar and staged a protest condemning the arrest of the party chief Bandi Sanjay.



Sanjay had planned for 'Jagarana' at his office from 9 pm on Sunday to 5 am on Monday in a protest against GO 317, pertaining to the introduction of zonal system in allocation of jobs. However, the police arrested Bandi Sanjay ahead of the protest for violating Covid-19 norms.

On Monday, hundreds of BJP activists reached the police training centre and raised slogans against the CP Satyanarayana following which the police arrested the activists.

The commissioner of police, Karimnagar Satyanarayana said that they have registered cases against 25 people including Bandi Sanjay for not wearing masks and added that the BJP party chief was sent to a court in Karimnagar.