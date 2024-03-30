BJP Alampur Constituency wide level meeting held success.

The BJP party has conducted a wide level meeting of Alampur Constituency at a local function hall in Shanthi Nagar of Vaddepalli mandal. The Nagar Kurnool sitting MP Pothuganti Ramulu had stated that if we win Bharath Prasad with the blessings of Jogulamba Matha we will be delivered our sincere services to the development of Alampur temples, And render our humble request to Vote for BJP and Vote for the development of road, and railway lines which will be changed the shape of Nagar Kurnool parliament constituency .





As we win Bharath Prasad, the Boys cast people will be provided ST category. He said that the Abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which is integral part of India, now has increased investments there. Modi became the God for Muslim women by bringing Tripple Talaq Bill.



An out sides does not have as much understanding of our region as a person belongs to our native hence vote for Bharath Prasad and vote for the development he said. The BJP Nagar Kurnool parliament contestant Bharth Prasad has stated that Even if the handloom sector wants help, if the government welfare schemes available for all the needful poor people, and the chance parallel development in India is to Vote for BJP and make Modi prime minister again.

He also added that the present Nagar Kurnool MP has sanctioned 100 crore rupees for the development of Jogulamba Temples under the Prasad scheme and 35 crore rupees have been already spent on various development works in Alampur, if the rest of the work to be completed you need to vote for BJP .





He said that Narendra Modi who made India the 5 th biggest economic power in the world, if he became the prime minister for the third time will make the 3rd biggest economic power in the world.





He has assured the weavers to resolve their problems ,as they Vote for BJP and make him a member of parliament. The Former BC commission member T Achari said that if you vote for Congress or BRS your vote will be misused if you exercise your valuable vote for BJP it will worth full in the development of the country, he said.





ZP Chairman Vanaparthy Lokanath Reddy, BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy, Ayya gari Prabhakar Reddy , Purushottam Reddy, Medical Thirumala Reddy and other leaders were participated.

