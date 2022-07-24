BJP alone can oust TRS, says MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

Hyderabad:Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP has the capacity to defeat the ruling TRS party in the State and added that it was a historic need for him to leave the Congress party and join other parties. He, however, did not say he would join the BJP.

Speaking to media persons, the MLA made it clear that he would quit from his post whenever he decides to leave the Congress party and added that the time has come for him to leave the grand old party. Referring to his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Komatireddy made it clear that he did not talk about politics but added that he spoke about the political conditions in Telangana with Amit Shah. He said the Telangana State, which was once renowned as a surplus budget State of the country, has now been reduced to a debt-ridden State.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he alleged that the former was planning to regain his lost glory after the Huzurabad Assembly constituency by-election, with a by-election in his constituency Munugodu. He also alleged that KCR was carrying out a false campaign against him and added that he would not become a pawn in the political game of KCR.

Komatireddy made it clear that he was not wishing to see a by-election in his constituency. Targeting his rival in the Congress party TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, he claimed that the Congress party had failed in taking on KCR and added that it would be difficult for him to work with those who had recently joined the grand old party.