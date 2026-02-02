BJP announces councillor candidates for 42 wards in Nirmal municipal elections

Khanapur: Ina major political development ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for next month, BJP District President Ritesh Rathod on Sunday officially announced the party’s list of councillor candidates for 42 wards in Nirmal district headquarters. The announcement was made in Nirmal and is expected to set the tone for an intense electoral battle in the coming weeks.

The list features a mix of experienced leaders and fresh faces, reflecting BJP’s strategy to strengthen its presence across the district. Among the notable names are Kari Ranjith Kumar for Ward 1, Sadham Swapna Aravind for Ward 2, and Sriramoju Naresh for Ward 3. Other prominent candidates include Sunkari Rajyalakshmi (Ward 5), Baindla Likhita (Ward 7), and Vineesha Lakshmi (Ward 10).

Several wards have candidates with strong local connections, such as Ravula Ramya Ramnath (Ward 13), Jadav Suraj Naik (Ward 15), and Algoth Renuka Shyam (Ward 17). The party has also fielded candidates like Adepu Gangubai (Ward 27), Jaga Shivarama Krishna (Ward 28), and Allam Bhaskar (Ward 30) to appeal to key voter segments.

It is notable that candidates for Ward 22 and Ward 37 have not yet been finalised, leaving room for speculation about potential political manoeuvres in these areas. BJP leaders stated that the remaining announcements will be made soon, completing the full roster for the upcoming elections.

With the elections set for the 11th of next month, party workers and supporters are gearing up for a vigorous campaign. BJP’s candidate lineup for Nirmal reflects its focus on a combination of youth, experience, and local influence, aiming to consolidate its position ahead of the municipal polls.