BJP appoints in-charges for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana

All the major political parties are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: Assembly elections are over in Telangana and now all eyes are on the Parliament elections. All the major political parties are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. In this order, the BJP state leadership has announced the in-charges for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

Constituency wise BJP in-charges:

• Adilabad - Payal Shankar (MLA)

• Peddapally - Rama Rao Pawar (MLA)

• Karimnagar - Suryanarayana Gupta (MLA)

• Nizamabad - Maheshwar Reddy (MLA)

• Zaheerabad - K. Venkataramana Reddy (MLA)

Medak - Palwai Harish Babu (MLA)

• Malkajigiri - Paidi Rakesh Reddy (MLA)

• Secunderabad - Dr Laxman (MP)

• Hyderabad - Raja Singh (MLA)

• Chevella - A Venkatanarayana Reddy (MLC)

• Mahbub Nagar - Ram Chander Rao (Former MLC)

• Nagar Kurnool - Rangareddy (Former MLC)

• Nalgonda - Chintala Ramachandra Reddy (Former MLA)

• Bhuvanagiri - NVSS Prabhakar (Former MLA)

• Warangal - Marri Shasidhar Reddy (Former Minister)

• Mahabubabad - Garikapati Mohan Rao (Former MP)

• Khammam - Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy (Former MLC)

