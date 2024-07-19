BJP backs BRS in Adilabad municipality

Hyderabad: At a time when there are speculations of a merger of the BRS Rajya Sabha members with the BJP, the saffron party has supported the no-confidence motion moved by the pink party in the Adilabad municipality.

The BRS had moved the no-confidence motion against Adilabad municipal vice chairman Zaheer Ramzani, who joined the Congress recently. The Adilabad municipality has 49 councillors, including 25 from the BRS, nine each from the BJP and the Congress, and three each from the AIMIM and independents. Jogu Premender was elected the municipal chairman.

Recently, six BRS councillors, led by Ramzani, left the party and joined the Congress. However, the BRS issued a whip to the councillors; as a result, four returned to the BRS. On June 19, the BRS, BJP, and four councillors submitted a letter to the collector for moving the no-confidence motion against the vice chairman. Ramzani approached the court, seeking cancellation of the no-trust motion. After the court dismissed his petition, the no-trust motion was taken up. As many as 24 councillors raised their hands in support of the motion. Nine BJP councillors backed the motion.

According to sources, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, with a request from the local leaders, talked to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, requesting his support. It is learned that the BJP has sought the post of vice chairman in the council; the BRS accepted the demand.

The decision of the BJP to support the BRS is likely to have an impact on State politics as the Congress now gets the opportunity to target the two parties. The Congress has been alleging that the BRS and BJP are the same; the latest support strengthens the allegations.