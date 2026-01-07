BJP Blames Congress and TRS for Neglect of Kurnool–Aija Pedda Vagu Bridge

Gadwal: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Aija Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, inspected the severely damaged Pedda Vagu Bridge located on the Kurnool–Aija main road on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media during the inspection, Bhagat Reddy alleged that the bridge has reached a completely dilapidated condition, posing a serious threat to the lives of commuters. He pointed out that large potholes, crumbling concrete, and structural deterioration have made the bridge extremely unsafe for public use.

Bhagat Reddy criticized both the former TRS government and the present Congress government, holding them responsible for what he termed as gross negligence. He stated that despite submitting several representations to the District Collector and concerned officials, no concrete steps have been taken to resolve the issue permanently.

He further alleged that instead of undertaking a long-term solution, the authorities are merely resorting to temporary repairs by filling potholes with soil and debris through the police department, a process that reportedly occurs twice every month. However, no action has been initiated towards the construction of a new bridge, he said.

Warning of serious consequences, Bhagat Reddy expressed concern that the bridge could split into two during the upcoming monsoon season, potentially leading to major accidents. He asserted that any untoward incident would be the sole responsibility of the Congress and TRS governments.

Demanding immediate action, he urged the government to demolish the existing unsafe bridge and commence the construction of a new bridge without delay. Failing this, he warned that the BJP would launch large-scale protests and dharnas.

Emphasizing the party’s stand, Bhagat Reddy stated that the BJP would not compromise on public safety under any circumstances.

BJP leaders and activists who participated in the inspection included Aija Town Vice President Lakshman Goud, Bellankonda Nagaraju, Obul Reddy, Dr. Venkatesh, Pradeep Kumar, Raju, Erravalli Bheemanna, Venkatesh, and others.