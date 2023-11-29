BJP, BRS became rich parties by looting public money: Priyanka

Zaheerabad: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the voters not to cast their vote due to any allurements or in haste.

Speaking at the 26th meeting on the last day of campaign, Priyanka said elections should not be reduced to events where leaders come and make fake promises and play with the future of the citizens. She urged the voters to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs for the cause of Telangana.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that BJP and BRS became rich by appropriating public money. She urged voters to oust these parties for undermining the funds meant for public utilities. "The promises made to you were broken one after another. All of you agitated and that should reflect when you go to the polling booth,” she said.

“Telangana was formed due to the sacrifices of youth, farmers and sisters (women),” she said, implying that the BRS government did not do enough for the people. In contrast, the work done in the Congress-ruled states, including Karnataka and Rajasthan, she said, gives her a sense of pride when she goes to those states. She said she hopes to soon stand in Telangana with the same pride and say that the Congress government has fulfilled the aspirations of the people.



“Today, the central government and the state government in Telangana, both are in cahoots. Both are the same type of governments,” she said. “They have one purpose: to stay in power somehow. One talks about religion, the other indulges in corruption. They don’t want to give up power,” she said.

The BJP, Priyanka said, is the richest party in the country today and the BRS is the richest party in Telangana. “I want to ask you, where did they get this money from? This happened in the last 10 years. This is all your money. This is that money with which your loan should have been waived. This is that money which should have gone into the pension of government employees,” she told the voters. Congress runs such governments whereby the people’s money goes back into their pockets, she said.

Referring to the BJP-led NDA government, she said Prime Minister Modi has a very good friend called Adani to whom he had handed over ports and airports and waived thousands of crores of rupees in corporate loans. But when it came to waiving off farmers loans, they say they don’t have money.

Speaking of political ties, she said that the BRS supports BJP in Parliament, and AIMIM helps BRS in Telangana, pointing out that the Majlis party president Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. AIMIM fights 40-50 seats in other states but is contesting from only nine seats in Telangana, she pointed out, indicating a tacit understanding between the BRS and that party.