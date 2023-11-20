BJP, BRS & MIM are in sync, dancing ‘Natu Natu’: Priyanka

Hyderabad: Visualising how the three political parties BJP, BRS and MIM are in sync in the Assembly elections, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra felt that all the three were dancing to ‘Natu Natu’ tune.



Addressing a public meeting in Asifabad and Khanapur, Priyanka Gandhi said there was a tacit understanding between the BJP and BRS. The BRS supported the NDA government at the Centre in Parliament. "BJP and KCR ji are in cahoots with each other. You have to understand this well. Owaisi fights polls in different states by fielding candidates in a number of seats, but here he is fighting in only nine out of 119 constituencies,” she said.

"In Telangana, Owaisi ji supports BRS. At the Centre, in Delhi, the BRS supports BJP. There is good collusion between the three. What is it if not dancing to ‘Natu Natu’ tune,” she asked. “You watch their dance, but don’t vote for them,” she stressed. Priyanka said, “You have trusted the BRS twice and your future has been ruined. If you feel that your aspirations were not fulfilled, then vote for the Congress.” “In Chhattisgarh, where there is a Congress government, women with the help of self-help groups are earning between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 6 lakh. In Rajasthan, we are offering free surgery to heart patients. Don’t you wish to have such a government here?” she asked. While recalling how the Congress provided Telangana for the people whose aspirations were smothered, Priyanka Gandhi remembered the youth who gave up their lives for the cause. Time has come for the aspirations of the martyrs to be fulfilled, think of them, she said, trying to stir up the conscience.

Over the issue of diversion of funds meant for the SCs and STs, Priyanka felt that it was a serious matter and amounts to theft. Questioning the silence over the matter, she felt that the public attitude over the funds’ diversion was giving a chance of maximum scams in the State. Remembering her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 106th birthday on Sunday, Priyanka said she was the one who distributed 60 lakh acres of land to the poor, established an integrated tribal welfare society and tribal sub-plan for extending housing benefits. Later following her tradition, the UPA government came up with the Forest Rights Act,” she said.

Earlier during her Khanapur’s address, Priyanka Gandhi said KCR was crying foul about other state governments under Congress.