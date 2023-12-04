  • Menu
BJP candidate in Kamareddy defeats TPCC and BRS chiefs

Highlights

  • Defeats BRS chief KCR with a margin of 5,000 votes
  • It is the second time that KCR tasted defeat in the State Assembly elections

Hyderabad: The BJP candidate, Katipalli Venkatramna Reddy, in Kamareddy achieved the unique distinction of defeating the current Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and the TPCC chief pegged to be the next chief minister of Telangana in the Telangana State Assembly elections declared on Sunday.

A neck-to-neck fight unfolded from the first round till the end in Kamareddy creating tense movements in all the three parties.

In the initial rounds of 5 and 6, the TPCC chief and the BRS chief fought with each other with a margin of less than 2,000 votes during each of the rounds. However, as the counting progressed into the day, Venkatramana Reddy entered into the ring improving his tally vis a vis both Reventh Reddy and CM KCR.

However, at the end of the counting, he pushed the TPCC chief to the third position defeating CM KCR with a margin of 5,156 votes. Following his victory, Telangana State BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy left for Kamareddy to take part in the victory rally of Venkatramana Reddy, on Sunday evening.

