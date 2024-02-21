BJP Capitalises on ‘Ram naam’ to woo voters

Bhadrachalam: With the parliamentary elections near, political parties are banking on tried and tested campaign strategies to secure victory for their candidates. Notably, the BJP is leading the charge with the aim to secure 17 seats in the state and strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister to secure a third term. Following the success of the Prana Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya that resonated with Hindu sentiments, the BJP is all set to commence its campaign at the holy town of Bhadrachalam; popularly known as the Ayodhya of the south.

In this regard, the state BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched the ‘Vijaya Sankalp Yatra’ campaign chariots on Monday. The campaign will be led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai from Bhadracham on February 25.

It may be recalled that responding to BJP’s call, people across corners displayed ‘Jai Sri Ram’ flags, reflecting their devotion to Lord Ram in the country. The party’s leaders effectively raised awareness and are now aiming to utilise sentiments to bolster their position in Telangana.

Bhadrachalam holds significance as the holy place of Lord Rama, making it a strategic focus for the BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalp Yatra.’ Despite historical challenges in the ST Constituency of Mahabubabad Parliament, the party aims to create a buzz and secure support.

The proximity of Bhadrachalam to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh prompted the invitation of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to the campaign.

The NDA government’s allocation of funds for the development of the Lord Rama temple further demonstrated the BJP’s commitment, with Rs 90 crore released under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

This is a direct response of BJP towards securing the hearts of voters; no Central government had released a single rupee for the development of the temple in the past.

Capitalising on these sentiments, the BJP had garnered support from Tribal communities, particularly in Chhattisgarh, leveraging their success in the last general elections. The party strategically aims to sway ST votes in the Mahabubabad Constituency, leveraging the sentiments associated with Bhadrachalam, given the number of Tribal (ST) and Banjara people living here.

In a statement to The Hans India, district president of BJP, KV Ranga Kiran, expressed confidence in the party’s strength in the district, anticipating a significant boost from the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra.’

“The focus is on winning the Mahabubabad and Khammam seats, with thorough arrangements in place for the event on the 25th in Bhadrachalam,” said Kiran, urging party leaders to ensure the success of the campaign. Meanwhile, a preparatory meeting was held in the temple town on Tuesday, attended by leaders from the erstwhile Khammam district.